Bank Islam has identified a compatibility issue affecting version 2.10.1 of its BIMB Mobile banking application on devices running Android 17. As a result, the bank is advising users who have yet to update the app to hold off on installing the latest version until further notice.

According to the bank, an investigation is currently underway to identify the root cause of the problem and determine the necessary remedial measures. However, it has not provided an estimated timeline for when a fix will be available.

For customers who have already updated to version 2.10.1 and are experiencing problems, Bank Islam has issued a new advisory recommending that they uninstall and reinstall BIMB Mobile. This should allow affected users to regain access to the app’s banking services.

Previously, the bank suggested that customers who had already installed the problematic version use BIMB Web as a temporary alternative to carry out their banking transactions. It has since provided the reinstatement procedure through its latest announcement, while apologising for any inconvenience caused.

For now, Android 17 users are advised to avoid updating BIMB Mobile to version 2.10.1 until Bank Islam announces that the compatibility issue has been resolved. The bank says it will share further updates as they become available.

(Source: Bank Islam, via Facebook [1] [2])