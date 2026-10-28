Over a month after the unveiling of the Reclusa X Mini 65%, Razer finally showed off the base model of the keyboard. While it looks mostly like the same keyboard on the outside, the lack of the X makes it quite the different animal on the inside. With one simple change, it can do just about everything that the X model can, and so much more.

This change comes in the form of Hall Effect switches, taking the place of the brand’s own Orange switches, its analogue to the Cherry MX Brown. And the changeover brings with it all of the benefits of magnetic switches in general, but most importantly Rapid Trigger mode and adjustable actuation.

One tradeoff is that, because magnetic switches are linear in nature, you miss out on the tactile feedback that you would have gotten with the Orange switches. The change over to Hall Effect switches also means that your customisation options are a lot more limited compared to conventional three- or five-pin mechanical switches. On the flip side, it is a market that’s rapidly maturing, so more and more options are becoming available as time passes. You may even find tactile magnetic switches, but just remember that the tactility does not adjust to match your set actuation point.

Another not so visible change is that the Razer Reclusa Mini 65% supports wireless connectivity. This means the addition of Bluetooth and HyperSpeed Wireless 2.4 GHz. You can also get the excessive 8,000 Hz polling rate, though you’ll still need to have the keyboard plugged in for that.

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The only visible change on the Razer Reclusa Mini 65% over the X model is the multi-function dial on the top-right corner. Sure, the Insert key has been sacrificed for this, but it’s probably a key that most users can live without, and what takes its place will more than likely see more use than what can safely be described as a legacy key.

Of course, getting all those extras in exchange for dropping the X in the name sees quite the jump in price, as the Razer Reclusa Mini 65% has an asking price of RM569. On the flip side, one can argue that the Mini and 65% are still doing their thing in keeping it more affordable than the other keyboard options that the brand has in its catalogue. Either way, you can now get the base model Reclusa Mini 65% from select retailers, as well as the brand’s own online store.