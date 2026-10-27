Just as the PHP vulnerability is currently rocking the cybersecurity world, other incidents of cybersecurity issues are also popping up all over. Late last week, we saw Capcom confirming that it was breached, though it’s unclear if it was related to the whole PHP vulnerability case. It looks like Sony is not safe either, as PlayStation Network (PSN) accounts have been hit with something pretty peculiar – hackers adding themselves to victims’ accounts as child family members.

Japanese outlet Sankei Shimbun reports that hackers have been able to completely bypass passwords and two-factor authentication when adding themselves to victims’ PSN accounts. Once they’ve successfully added themselves to the accounts of unsuspecting victims, they will then be able to access personal information that the victims attributed to said accounts. This may range from a limited degree of personal information to credit card details if they’ve been tied to said accounts.

While reports resurfaced recently, it’s not exactly a new issue either. GamesRadar+ found a three year-old Reddit post with an account of basically the same thing happening. If nothing else, now’s as good a time as any to give your account a look, even if you haven’t booted up your PlayStation console in a while, just to see if you’ve got any new parasites latching on to your account.

In a statement to Sankei Shimbun, Sony says that it is investigating the issue, but the report did not share the full statement, so it’s unclear if the Japanese company has said more in its statement. If nothing else, this is a good reminder to not only have multi-factor authentication on your account, but to also never tie your card to your account. Sure, it will be inconvenient when you decide to buy games, but it ensures it’s not information that can be abused by hackers attacking this way.

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(Source: Sankei Shimbun, Reddit [1], [2], X [1], [2], [3] via GamesRadar+)