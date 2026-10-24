Capcom suffered a security breach earlier in the week, with as many as 11.7 million customer accounts being affected. More specifically, a hacker accessed information associated with the publisher’s Capcom ID on 19 October. While the company says that it has “completed the necessary emergency response measures” to ensure gamers can continue to use their Capcom ID as usual, it also warns gamers to be aware of phishing attempts.

Among details that the hacker managed to access include things such as date and time of account creation as well as that of last login, number of logins, and the client IP address of last login. This applies to all 11,774,247 accounts worldwide. A smaller number of accounts (196) saw the hackers change their passwords, which Capcom says it has already reset. An even smaller subset, amounting to 43 accounts, had their users’ dates of birth, gender, country / region and nickname exposed. No credit card information was exposed as part of the security breach.

For now, the Japanese publisher says that it is continuing to monitor the situation and investigate the incident. Although it stated it had “identified and addressed the attack method”, it did not disclose what exactly the method of attack was. In its statement, the company said, “based on the findings of the investigation, it will implement measures to prevent recurrence and further strengthen its information security framework”. For good measure, the company has also reported the incident to the Osaka Prefectural Police and Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission.

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As mentioned earlier, Capcom also cautions against potential phishing attempts. It notes that “there is a possibility that the affected information could be misused to send fraudulent emails or other communications impersonating Capcom or related parties. If you receive any suspicious email or message, please exercise caution and refrain from accessing any URLs contained therein or opening any attached files”.

(Source: Capcom)