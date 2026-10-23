The government is seeking an explanation from Waze over how it collects and handles Malaysians’ personal data, citing concerns over data security and the potential exposure of sensitive information. The move follows the government’s decision to prohibit civil servants from using the navigation app for official duties, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim now saying a complete ban could also be considered if suitable alternatives become available.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said Waze needs to clarify how it manages users’ personal information, following concerns about data leaks and stolen information being sold on the dark web. Speaking at a press conference on 23 October, he said the Personal Data Protection Department under the Digital Ministry could be consulted if further investigation is needed, although any action would have to follow the relevant legal processes.

Concerns Over Waze’s Data Handling

Fahmi said the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) had raised two main concerns that were subsequently brought to the National Security Council (MKN) and the National Cyber Security Committee. These involve the collection and processing of user data in Israel, as well as the legal jurisdiction governing the app.

According to Fahmi, Waze’s handling of data in Israel is a major concern, particularly because legal disputes involving the service would fall under Israeli law. Malaysia does not recognise Israel and has no diplomatic relations with the country, complicating matters should a dispute arise. The government is currently awaiting an official extract of the National Cyber Security Committee meeting minutes before proceeding with further action.

Full Waze Ban Is Possible

Separately, Anwar said the government was not ruling out a complete ban on Waze in Malaysia, arguing that national security concerns should take precedence over convenience. He also urged Malaysians to be patient and consider alternative navigation apps while locally developed options are improved.

The Prime Minister said the government had reviewed Waze’s terms and conditions, raising concerns about its Israeli connections and the legal framework governing the service. He added that the government had acted after receiving confirmation of the security concerns, although he acknowledged criticism over the decision.

Anwar also admitted that local alternatives were not yet fully developed, but said their shortcomings could be addressed over time. He maintained that the country should not risk exposing confidential government information and personal data simply because other navigation apps may be less sophisticated.

Meanwhile, Govt Demands TuJu Improvement Timeline

Meanwhile, the government has asked the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and TuJu developer Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd to explain the local navigation app’s technical shortcomings and provide a clear timeline for improvements. Fahmi said the explanation should cover the causes of the disruptions, the app’s current performance, and the measures being taken to resolve the issues. The government also wants a clear action plan to improve its reliability and user experience.

For context, TuJu experienced technical disruptions following a sharp increase in users after Anwar encouraged Malaysians to use the locally developed app instead of Waze. LLM subsequently said it was working with Prosignal Consortium to restore system stability and increase its capacity to accommodate more users.

Fahmi also clarified that the government was not limiting Malaysians to TuJu as the sole alternative to Waze. Other navigation apps, including overseas-developed services, can still be used by the public, provided they avoid Waze due to the security concerns raised by MKN.

(Source: The Star [1] [2] [3])