The Malaysian government has banned civil servants from using the Waze navigation app with immediate effect, with the directive confirmed by National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) chief executive Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin to The Star. The move follows concerns over the security of Malaysians’ movement data, after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim encouraged the public to consider using the locally developed TuJu navigation app instead.

According to a circular dated 20 October 2026 issued by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, the directive was made following a meeting of the National Cyber Security Committee (JKSN) chaired by Anwar yesterday. The circular instructs all ministry secretaries-general and heads of departments to inform officers under their supervision of the ban and ensure its immediate implementation.

As reported earlier, Anwar had encouraged Malaysians to use TuJu, a locally developed navigation app by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), as an alternative to Waze. He raised concerns over the security of information and movement data, noting that Waze is subject to Israeli government laws.

The matter was discussed during the JKSN meeting on 20 October, which also covered other cybersecurity issues, including the security of MyDigital ID and preparations for threats posed by quantum computing and autonomous artificial intelligence. For now, it remains unclear whether the government plans to extend the prohibition to other groups or introduce further restrictions on Waze’s use in Malaysia.

(Source: The Star)