While the iPhone Duo has only just hit store shelves today, Apple is reportedly already working on its successor. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on his latest Power On podcast, the company is testing iPhone Duo 2 prototypes equipped with under-display Face ID on the outer screen.

One of the main criticisms of the first-generation iPhone Duo is its reliance on Touch ID instead of Face ID. While the fingerprint sensor embedded in the side button works accurately, it can take a little longer to recognise a fingerprint, according to some review. Its placement may also be less convenient depending on how the device is held.

In addition to “actively working” on under-display Face ID, Gurman says Apple is already testing iPhone Duo 2 prototypes with the technology built into the outer display. It is worth noting that the original iPhone Duo is the company’s first device to feature an under-display camera.

While Apple has not confirmed why it opted for Touch ID on the first-generation iPhone Duo, the decision likely comes down to design constraints. According to MacRumors, the foldable’s thin design leaves limited space for the depth-sensing components required by Face ID. Fitting the technology on both the inner and outer displays would also require additional hardware, making it a challenging engineering task. Engadget adds that the iPhone Duo’s ability to be used in different orientations may have influenced the tech giant’s decision.

Lastly, Gurman said that Apple is considering adding an action button to future foldables. Needless to say, but this is another piece of hardware that has been omitted from the current model.

As with the under-display Face ID feature, however, these details remain unconfirmed. While Gurman has a track record of reporting on Apple’s product plans, there is no guarantee that either feature will make it into the final product. As such, it is best to treat these reports with a grain of salt for now.

(Source: Bloomberg, via Engadget, MacRumors)