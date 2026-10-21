Earlier this year, Prasarana revealed that it is working on an open payment system for its public transport networks. Now, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has disclosed that the project is in the last stages of the procurement and evaluation process, with the procurement decision expected to be finalised by the end of the year.

Speaking during the Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session, the minister explained that the lengthy implementation timeline ensures the company’s full compliance with internal procurement standard operating procedures. This is meant to guarantee a transparent, competitive process based on best governance principles. Loke also addressed the procurement delay, explaining that the first tender was not awarded. As such, a retendering process became necessary, which took some time as there may have been internal issues. This process is managed under Prasarana, without the Transport Ministry’s involvement.

Plans to introduce an open payment system go as far back as 2023, when Prasarana began testing debit card payments. The feature was expected to launch a year later, but that clearly did not pan out. And although the procurement should be finalised soon, it may be a while before the open payment system becomes fully operational.

According to Loke, implementation of the system will take place in phases, with 30% of Rapid KL station gates and equipment to support open payments within 12 months after the project begins. Furthermore, full network integration is expected to be completed within 30 months. As for Rapid Bus services in the Klang Valley, the rollout should take up to 15 months.

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Once implemented, the system will support multiple payment channels. This should include MyDebit cards, EMV-based international credit and debit cards, contactless NFC devices, approved e-wallets, and Touch ‘n Go cards. Other than that, QR code ticketing and QR-based payments will also be supported, as well as future approved mediums.

(Source: The Edge, The Star)