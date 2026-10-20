Earlier in the year, ShopeePay introduced its Money+ investment feature that allowed Malaysians to earn daily returns on idle cash. Now, the company has announced that users will be receiving a wallet limit increase from RM20,000 to RM30,000 at no added cost to the consumer.

According to ShopeePay, the Money+ feature has helped “millions of Malaysians” earn daily returns of up to 3% per annum through its underlying Shariah-compliant fund. With the higher holding limit, the company says users can “seamlessly invest, make purchases and transact from a much wider pool of funds all from their Money+ wallet”.

To mark the occasion, ShopeePay is offering eligible users promotional returns of up to 5% per annum on the first RM10,000 of their Money+ balance. The campaign runs until 30 November 2026.

To qualify for the promotional returns, users must activate Money+ by completing the required registration process and maintain a minimum balance of RM200. They must also meet the campaign’s eligibility requirements.

According to ShopeePay’s campaign FAQ, the advertised rate of up to 5% per annum comprises two components: the actual returns generated by the underlying Eastspring Investments Islamic E-Duit Fund and an additional bonus of 2% per annum provided by the company, regardless of the fund’s performance.

The bonus applies only to the first RM10,000 of a user’s Money+ balance and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis until the campaign budget is fully utilised. Any balance exceeding RM10,000 may still earn returns from the underlying fund but will not qualify for the promotional bonus.

However, the advertised rate is not guaranteed, as the fund’s actual returns may vary. Money+ is an investment feature rather than a bank deposit, and its returns are subject to investment risks. For more information, feel free to visit Shopee’s official website.

(Source: ShopeePay [Press release] [Website])