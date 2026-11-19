Back in November 2025, ShopeePay announced SPayLater Motorcycle, a financing option designed specifically for those looking to buy a motorcycle. At the time, the service was limited to certain users in selected states. Now, just about a year later, the company has expanded access to the plan, offering eligible Malaysians nationwide another way to purchase a new vehicle.

To quickly recap, SPayLater Motorcycle is provided by Monee Capital Malaysia Sdn Bhd. The process is fully digital from start to finish and is Shariah-compliant, certified by Amanie Advisors. As to what users can get, the service offers up to RM20,000 in credit, which is separate from the user’s individual SPayLater credit limit. Beyond that, users can spread repayments across tenures as long as 60 months. Furthermore, they may even qualify for zero down payment.

For those interested, they may simply launch the ShopeePay app. On the homepage, SPayLater Motorcycle is listed under the Financial Services category. Tapping the icon will lead you to the dedicated page, where you can find all the details and apply for the service. Naturally, the user will be required to complete an identity verification process, as well as submit income documents for eligibility checks. As mentioned on the page, the necessary documents include the latest EPF statement, the latest one-month payslip, the latest one-month bank statement, and the latest tax declaration form.

Once approved, the user is free to browse partnered brands and authorised motorcycle dealers to find their desired ride. Supported vehicles include models from major brands, namely Aprilia, Aveta, Benelli, Honda, KTM, Lambretta, Modenas, Suzuki, and Yamaha, plus a few others. A full list of available options is up on the official FAQ page. After choosing the desired model and repayment plan, it’s simply a matter of heading to the dealer to finalise the purchase and collect the motorcycle. Of course, one should bear in mind that certain terms and conditions may apply.

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(Source: ShopeePay press release)