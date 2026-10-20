Modder and developer Daniel Blanco recently released version 0.8.0 of their DLLS-NR-on-AMD mod. The updated mod now adds NVIDIA’s Ray Reconstruction and DLSS Multiframe Generation 4X to the mix. With that, that also means that the mod now brings all four main DLSS technologies over to AMD’s RDNA3 and RDNA4 GPUs. Unofficially, of course.

“Output quality is very similar to what DLSS produces on the original hardware, though there are still some effects that may not be working 100%. Performance is now playable: 90-100 FPS at 1080p on an RX 9070 XT, using the full HT model. I’m improving performance every day; the goal is to get it to run as fast as a 5070Ti.”

Another Redditor took Blanco’s mod to demonstrate the Ray Reconstruction implementation in Cyberpunk 2077. Just to be clear, these are just screenshots of the feature on and off, and not a video.

The GPU they were using was a Radeon RX 9070 XT, while the CPU was a Ryzen 7 9700X. Additional details include the resolution being set to 1440p, the maximum graphics settings, and path tracing enabled. Unfortunately, because it isn’t a video, there is no way to see the average framerate while the feature is on, but the Redditor says that there is a frame reduction between 4 and 10 fps. On the whole, however, they say that the mod works flawlessly on their all-AMD system.

There has been a surge of software modifications involving NVIDIA’s DLSS technology in the last month, a handful of which were focused on the green team’s DLSS 5 upscaler and getting it to work on AMD GPUs and even web browsers, surprisingly.

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As stated, the porting over of NVIDIA’s upscaling and frame generation technologies is unofficial and, by virtue of its unofficial nature, will remain perpetually experimental. While the mods do work with Radeon 7000 and 9000 Series GPUs, efforts are also being made to port those technologies to the older RDNA2-based Radeon 6000 Series GPUs.

On getting DLSS to work on Radeon GPUs, we will provide a reminder that some level of techno-wizardry is required; you will need to supply your own NVIDIA DLSS DLL files and take into consideration that active anti-cheat protection could block the mods.

(Source: Github, Reddit, X, Videocardz)