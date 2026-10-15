Cashku has partnered with Muamalat Invest Sdn Bhd, the licensed Islamic fund management arm of Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad, to expand its range of Shariah-compliant investment options. The partnership gives eligible investors access to funds covering multiple asset classes through a single digital platform, with no sales charges.

For the uninitiated, Cashku is a digital wealth platform operated by Advisonomics Sdn Bhd, available for both iOS and Android devices. It offers digital financial planning, unit trust and Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) distribution, as well as digital investment management and fund management services. Muamalat Invest, meanwhile, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad that manages Islamic investment funds for retail and institutional investors.

The investment options available through the partnership cover money market instruments, sukuk, Malaysian and global equities, gold, and Shariah-compliant private credit. The offering comprises both retail and wholesale funds, although access depends on the investor’s eligibility.

Retail funds are available to eligible Cashku users, while wholesale funds, including Shariah-compliant private credit, are restricted to investors who meet the Securities Commission Malaysia’s criteria for sophisticated investors. Cashku assesses users’ eligibility and investment suitability during its onboarding process.

Cashku said the partnership aims to make Shariah-compliant investment solutions more accessible. It also allows investors to choose options that align with their financial goals and Shariah requirements.

(Source: Cashku press release)