Edifier has launched a new audio product in China under its Hecate branding. The Hecate Dual Engine Pro is a pair of wired earbuds designed for the budget segment, packing a hybrid driver setup and gaming-focused audio tuning.

Starting with its exterior, the device features angled housings and adaptive ear-wings that flex to fit the wearer’s ear. This design should provide the user with more comfort, even during extended gaming sessions. Beyond that, the brand has included three sets of silicone ear tips in different sizes.

In terms of audio features, the earbuds come with a hybrid triple-driver setup. This arrangement comprises dual 6mm dynamic drivers and a dedicated balanced armature driver. Meanwhile, a physical crossover separates low, mid, and high frequencies to deliver clearer audio detail. Other than that, the separation serves to help wearers pick out important in-game sound cues like footsteps and environmental effects.

Also on board is a dual-damping acoustic chamber for managing internal sound. According to the company, it also helps improve positional audio accuracy. In addition to this, the device comes with Hi-Res Audio certification. Furthermore, the audio profile has been tuned specifically for competitive first person shooters.

The earbuds come with a 1.3m cable, which is made of oxygen-free copper wiring. The wiring is reinforced with 400D ballistic fibre and coated in a TPE outer layer. At the end of the cable is an L-shaped 3.5mm connector. Moreover, an inline controller allows the user to manage playback, volume, and calls. Rounding things off is a built-in microphone that can filter out background noise, allowing for clear voice chats.

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In China, the Edifier Hecate Dual Engine Pro gets a CNY187.50 (~RM114) price tag. For now, it is uncertain whether the earphones will be making their way to other markets. In the same vein, the brand has yet to confirm whether the device will launch on our shores.

(Source: Gizmochina)