By this point, Nike is no stranger when it comes to footwear tech. If you’ve been keeping track, the footwear giant’s catalogue ranges from shoes that could boost one’s performance to ones that could automatically lace themselves. However, the brand’s latest collaborative product with Hyperice, the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide, is instead designed with recovery in mind.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the two brands have joined forces to create recovery-focused footwear, with the Hyperboot making its debut in 2024. While both products are designed with post-workout recovery in mind, the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide swaps the Hyperboot’s shoe design for a slide sandal while pairing heat therapy with vibration instead of dynamic air compression.

Unlike the Hyperboot, the Air Zoom Hyperslide isn’t designed to provide full-foot compression. Instead, it delivers targeted heat and vibration therapy across the top of the foot via a rechargeable Hyperslide Pod, which is magnetically attached and housed within the sandal’s adjustable strap.

According to Nike, the pod offers three heat levels (up to 47 degrees Celsius) and three vibration levels. It also supports 15-minute recovery cycles, with users able to personalise their experience through the on-pod controls or the Hyperice app.

The company positioned the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide recovery tool for meant to be used after training sessions or competitions. While athletes are its primary target audience, the company says the slide can also be used by anyone looking for heat and vibration therapy after exercise or simply a relaxing foot massage. Beyond its recovery features, the slide also incorporates Nike’s Air Zoom cushioning to complement its overall design.

While the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide may appeal to those looking for a recovery-focused wearable, interested buyers will need to contend with its hefty US$249 (~RM1,021) price tag. Nike says the sandal will make its debut in select markets on 29 September, and, based on the images, will be offered in black and beige colourways.

(Source: Nike Newsroom)