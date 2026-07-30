UGREEN has officially launched its first Honkai: Star Rail co-branded collection in Malaysia, bringing a selection of mobile charging and tracking accessories to fans of the space fantasy RPG. This collaboration actually marks the second time the brand has collaborated with HoYoverse, following last year’s Genshin Impact collection.

Much like the previous collaboration, this collection focuses on a single character. In this case, it’s Yao Guang. Each of the five products in the lineup is decked in a blue hue, with illustrations and decorations inspired by the character. Naturally, there is also a gift box that includes four of these items, plus a selection of exclusive collectibles.

Power Banks

The collaboration introduces two Yao Guang-themed power banks: the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition and the Nexode Pro Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition. The former is an ultra-slim power bank measuring 13.9mm thick. It boasts a 10,000mAh capacity and supports 15W magnetic wireless charging via Qi2. Meanwhile, its built-in USB-C cable supports 30W two-way fast charging.

Meanwhile, the second is a compact 10,000mAh power back that offers a 45W output. It can charge up to three devices at the same time. Other than that, it supports 35W self-charging. Rounding things off is a smart display that shows charging status and power output.

Charger And Cable

As its name suggests, the Nexode Air Charger Honkai: Star Rail Edition is a charger created with portability in mind. Its foldable plug design allows for easy storage, making it suitable for travel. It also supports up to 65W GaN charging and can adjust its power output depending on the battery status.

As for the Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable Honkai: Star Rail Edition, it features a compact body and a retractable cable that can be adjusted to four preset lengths. Furthermore, it supports up to 100W charging and packs an E-marker chip for controlling power output to prevent overload.

Smart Tracker

The FineTrack Mini 2 Honkai: Star Rail Edition is a smart tracker compatible with Apple Find My. It comes equipped with a 600mAh CR2450 battery, which according to the brand can offer around five to seven years of battery life. Beyond that, it features a loud 110dB alert. Other features include fluorescent details for better visibility in low-light conditions and an IP68 rating.

Collectible Gift Box

For the completionists, the collaboration introduces the UGREEN × Honkai: Star Rail Limited Collectible Gift Box. It includes all the aforementioned items, with the exception of the Nexode Pro Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition.

In addition to the products, the box packs an acrylic stand, tin badge, holographic ticket, and custom power bank pouch. Naturally, these are all wrapped up in packaging inspired by the character.

Pricing And Availability

The UGREEN MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition and the UGREEN Nexode Pro Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition retail for RM279 and RM189 respectively. Meanwhile, the UGREEN Nexode Air Charger Honkai: Star Rail Edition is available for RM129. The UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable Honkai: Star Rail Edition gets a RM42.90 price tag, and the UGREEN FineTrack Mini 2 Honkai: Star Rail Edition costs RM62. Finally, the UGREEN × Honkai: Star Rail Limited Collectible Gift Box is available for RM699.

Those interested in the lineup can head over to the brand’s official store on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Alternatively, fans can visit the UGREEN booth at HoYo FEST between 30 July and 2 August 2026.

(Source: UGREEN press release)