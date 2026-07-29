When you think of quantum computing, chances are, if you’re looking to take a university course on the subject, that you’re not looking for one within the country. Fortunately, there is now an in-country option, with Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) being the first local university to offer it. The course in question is the Bachelor of Computer Science (Quantum Computing Technology), with the program having successfully passed the screening stage earlier this month.

Not only is it the first in Malaysia to offer the course, but it’s also the only one for now to have established a dedicated lab for teaching, learning, and research in the field. It is noted to be equipped with 23 quantum computers with two- and three-qubit capabilities, letting students conduct experiments and practical training using the real technology. Speaking of which, the first batch of 60 students is expected to begin their studies soon with no specific start date. That being said, they are expected to graduate in 2030.

UTeM Vice-Chancellor Massila Kamalrudin shared that the university is also expanding its international collaboration network with three universities in the US to strengthen its position as the regional education hub for quantum technology. These are the University of Buffalo, the University of Albany, and the University of Texas at Dallas. She said that the partnerships would focus on curriculum and talent development, as well as research, academic mobility, and the exchange of expertise in the field.

Massila added that the program is designed to produce graduates with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in quantum computing tech, while also meeting the growing demand in Malaysia for experts in the field. She also said that the initiative will strengthen UTeM’s position as a leader in technical and advanced tech education as well as serving as a catalyst for the growth of Malaysia’s quantum computing research.

(Source: UTeM)