The government today has officially launched AI Malaysia Berhad, a new national artificial intelligence entity under the Ministry of Digital tasked with overseeing the country’s AI development and implementation efforts. Announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the organisation formalises and expands the role previously carried out by the National AI Office (NAIO), which was established in December 2024.

The launch comes just over a month after Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced that NAIO would be formally institutionalised on this date, transitioning from its previous incubation under MyDIGITAL Corporation into a permanent national AI body. AI Malaysia Berhad now assumes that role, serving as the government’s central body responsible for coordinating AI policies, implementation, governance, and international collaborations as Malaysia works towards its National AI 2030 ambitions.

Besides the establishment of AI Malaysia Berhad, the government also unveiled the National AI Action Plan 2026–2030 and announced the formation of the Malaysian AI Safety Institute. Meanwhile, it confirmed that work on the country’s proposed AI Governance Bill is underway.

A Successor To NAIO

AI Malaysia Berhad effectively takes over from NAIO as the government’s central AI agency, operating under the Ministry of Digital with a mandate much broader than its predecessor. Rather than focusing primarily on policy development, the new entity is also responsible for coordinating implementation across ministries and agencies through what the government describes as a whole-of-government approach.

The organisation’s responsibilities include ensuring that national AI policies are translated into implementation, monitoring the progress of initiatives under the National AI Action Plan 2030, and developing governance frameworks, ethical guidelines, and standards for AI adoption. AI Malaysia will also coordinate international AI partnerships and collaborations, while assuming the role of the country’s national AI Security Institute to strengthen digital trust and AI security.

National AI Action Plan 2026–2030

Alongside the launch of AI Malaysia Berhad, the government also introduced the National AI Action Plan 2026–2030, which will serve as Malaysia’s roadmap for AI development over the next five years. The plan is intended to support the country’s National AI 2030 aspirations while aligning with the objectives of the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (13MP) and the Malaysia MADANI framework.

According to the government, the action plan consists of 28 initiatives in total, split evenly between sector-specific programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening the AI ecosystem. The latter will focus on developing globally competitive talent, encouraging market-driven innovation, expanding data and computing infrastructure, strengthening responsible governance, and supporting sustainable financing and investment.

Malaysian AI Safety Institute

Another announcement made today is the establishment of the Malaysian AI Safety Institute, which is intended to strengthen the country’s technical capabilities in AI safety. It will bring together expertise from government agencies, industry, academia, and research institutions to support the safe and responsible deployment of AI technologies.

The institute’s responsibilities include conducting AI safety assessments, testing and red teaming (a method of testing cybersecurity effectiveness), while also facilitating talent development, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer through local and international collaborations. Additionally, the Malaysian AI Safety Institute will support the development of standards, risk management practices, and regulatory compliance, with the government stating that these efforts are aimed at strengthening public confidence and positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for AI safety and governance.

AI Governance Bill

The Ministry of Digital also reiterated that the proposed AI Governance Bill remains under development and is currently undergoing public consultation. The legislation is expected to adopt a risk-based approach that provides legal certainty for AI deployment without unnecessarily restricting innovation.

The government is targeting to complete the bill by the end of this year. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the establishment of AI Malaysia Berhad, together with the National AI Action Plan, the Malaysian AI Safety Institute and the forthcoming legislation, represents a coordinated effort to ensure AI development in the country is built on a foundation of trust, security and responsible governance.

(Source: Ministry of Digital – Press release / Facebook)