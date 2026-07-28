LG Malaysia has announced a long list of TVs that it is adding to the local market. They all bear the evo tag, but some of these may seem a bit familiar. In fact, some of these have made their global debut as early as CES this year. At any rate, the new TVs available for purchase include the OLED evo AI W6, G6 and C6, the Micro RGB evo and Mini RGB evo.

Despite these TVs being nearly indistinguishable from each other on paper, the LG OLED evo AI W6 is the clear headliner of the lot. There’s only one size available, which is 83 inches, and it costs RM42,399. But it sets itself apart with its 9.95mm thin profile, and being technically wireless, as you plug in your usual inputs to the Zero Connect Box instead of the TV itself. It can output 4K 165Hz video, and is NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible while also having AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

Then there’s the LG OLED evo AI G6, which features what the company claims is an industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification from quality assurance company Intertek. It also has the brand’s Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine. This one comes in two sizes, 77 and 65 inches, which are priced at RM28,999 and RM16,999 respectively. And last of the OLED evo line is the C6, which comes in the most size variants. This starts from 48 inches with a RM6,999 price tag, going all the way up to 83 inches and costing RM29,699.

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Finally, we get to the LG Micro RGB evo and Mini RGB evo. The former is the more special of the two, as it comes with the previously mentioned Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 as well as three 100% colour coverage ratings across BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB standards. This comes in only one size, which is 100 inches, costing RM42,399. For the broader audience, as the brand describes it, the Mini RGB evo still sports two 100% colour coverage ratings, but the company stopped short of specifying which ones. But you get four size options, starting from 55 inches and RM6,399, up to 86 inches and RM16,799.

LG Malaysia says that all of these are already available at authorised retailers and the online brand store. But if you wait until between 1 August and 1 November to make your purchase, you stand a chance to win up to RM4,000 in TnG eWallet credits as part of the company’s Merdeka promotion.