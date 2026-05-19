LG Electronics (LG) has pulled back the curtain on the UltraGear 25G590B, its latest gaming monitor, but more importantly, what it claims to be the world’s first FHD gaming monitor to run with a native refresh rate of 1,000Hz. The monitor is designed for competitive gaming, making it a display for Esports players and athletes.

One of the reasons LG is able to make the “world’s first” claim on its 25G590B is because, unlike other monitors that have dual mode and require that you drop the resolution down to 720p to take advantage of their 1,000Hz, the 25G590B runs 1,000Hz at Full HD by default. Additional details include a 24.5-inch panel, which is currently the largest size for monitors of this calibre. Also, it’s a flat display, and not curved.

“With its native 1000Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution, the new LG UltraGear gaming monitor delivers the enhanced smoothness, motion clarity and overall responsiveness that competitive gamers demand. Moving beyond early technology demonstrations, the 25G590B is the first native 1000Hz FHD gaming monitor introduced by a consumer electronics brand. This display provides ultra-fast visual updates, preserving the readability of in-game menus and interfaces while maintaining the crispness of both moving and stationary onscreen objects. The 25G590B is especially well suited to FPS games, where accurate aiming and near-instantaneous visual confirmation are key to victory.”

At the time of writing, LG hasn’t really provided full hardware details of the 25G590B. On the other hand, the company says that the monitor will also incorporate on-device AI gaming features that will boost both immersion and usability. By this, the company is talking about its AI Scene Optimisation and AI Sound feature.

LG says that it plans on launching the 25G590B starting from the second half of this year. At the time of writing, there is still no local pricing or availability.

(Source: LG)