As a Steam Deck owner, or any owner of a gaming handheld for that matter, one of the more infuriating situations that we despise but encounter daily is a device with low battery. For one user, Redditor ConroyyJenkinss, that situation was compounded by his family’s action of borrowing his handheld and never recharging it after use.

Now, in a normal situation, one would simply give a stern warning or lesson to the family members about being considerate and charging the Steam Deck for the next person or, in this case, the owner of the handheld who purchased it in the first place. For ConroyyJenkinss, though, it’s obvious that this was not a one-off situation and whatever request or lessons on being considerate were falling on deaf ears.

Rather than putting in a password or hiding the console, they did something that can only be described as a rage response that transcends all logic: 3D printing a spiked case that can be affixed to the sides of the Steam Deck.

The spikes are bright orange and make picking up the Steam Deck highly uncomfortable, to the point that the only viable way to use the handheld is to remove the casing entirely. But wait, ConroyyJenkinss didn’t end his crusade to deter his family from using his handheld there. Oh no, it gets even better.

To further discourage his family from simply removing the 3D printed spiky casing, he also mounted a taser, a taser, onto his Steam Deck. This was connected to a system comprising a Raspberry Pi, a small speaker, an object-detection camera, and a servo motor. They also wrote a Python script that makes the camera detect when a person enters the frame, which then plays an audio warning before activating the taser.

Related Article Steam Deck Sales Took A Nose Dive After Valve's Price Hike

Look, at the end of the day, this is all just an overreaction from ConroyyJenkinss, and by their own admission, it is “easily the dumbest thing I’ve ever built”. Still, nobody touches his Steam Deck anymore, which is clearly the results he wanted.

(Source: Reddit)