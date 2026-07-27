In today’s tale of DIY PC building in the spirit of the Steam Machine, we head over to Reddit once more, where a DIY PC builder is giving away what they dub the “RAM Machine”. And if you thought this was inspired by the Gabe Cube, you are somewhat right.

In order to enter the giveaway, the Redditor DaKrazyKid explains that contestants must be 18 years old or older, and be living outside of banned or restricted nations. In broad strokes, the list includes Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Libya, Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, China, Sudan, and Syria. At the same time, they provide the link to the Sanctions list search, prompting those that are interested to check if their country is on said list.

Imitation and flattery efforts notwithstanding, the RAM Machine is basically a mini-ITX PC that displays a total of 36 RAM sticks, four on each panel, excluding the rear. 16 of them are RGB and controlled via SignalRGB. At the bottom, a large fan exhausts the hot air generated by the system.

Upon removing the RAM-themed chassis and beneath the hood, the RAM Machine is a system made up of an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, a B860-I motherboard, an NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU, a 750W PSU, what we assume is a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, given its average sequential speed of 7,400MT/s. And of course, 32GB of DDR5-8200MT/s RAM.

The giveaway started around three days ago and will continue until 7 September. Also, if it wasn’t already obvious: No, those memory sticks on the outside aren’t connected to the system’s internals to increase capacity, and no, they’re practically just dummy sticks and do not work. Also, no official

At the risk of repeating ourselves, the RAM Machine is very clearly a response of sorts to the launch of Valve’s Steam Machine. Initially introduced as an affordable desktop gaming alternative, the Gabe Cube launched earlier in June at a starting price of US$1,043 (~RM 4,260), which is more expensive than the PlayStation 5 Pro.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)