We previously reported that Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi may soon launch the Redmi 17 5G in Malaysia after the device appeared on SIRIM. Now, it seems that the Redmi 17 4G could be joining it, as the device has also surfaced in a database ahead of any official announcement.

According to the regulator, the smartphone received approval on 10 July and carries the model number “2606FRN72Y”. Besides its SIRIM listing, the device’s purported full specifications have also surfaced online.

The leaked spec sheet suggests that the Redmi 17 4G will feature a 6.9-inch flat display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a typical brightness of 675 nits, and a peak brightness of 825 nits in High Brightness Mode. The panel is also said to offer an 8-bit colour depth, an 83% NTSC colour gamut, and DC dimming.

Other purported features include a Dynamic RGB light, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP64 rating. The leak also suggests that the phone will be offered in Oak Green, Deep Blue, Black, and Lotus Purple colour options.

Under the hood, it will reportedly come with MediaTek’s Helio G91-Ultra SoC. The leak says it will come in four different configurations: 4GB + 128GB, 4GB + 256GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB. This marks one of the key differences between the 4G and 5G variants, as we previously reported that the latter will be available in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 4GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations.

Keeping the lights on is a 7,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. In terms of OS, it will allegedly come with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3. Other than that, it also comes with NFC, dual-band WiFi, and AI face unlock.

According to the leak, the Redmi 17 4G is said to feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor and an unspecified auxiliary lens. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by an 8MP front-facing camera.

While we still do not have any information about pricing at the time of writing, YTECHB says that the Redmi 17 4G will retail for EUR250 (~RM1,164).

As mentioned above, since the Redmi 17 4G is already listed on the SIRIM database, it likely won’t be long before the device officially arrives in Malaysia. That said, do keep in mind that all of these specifications are based on leaks. Until Xiaomi confirms these details itself, it is best to take this information with some scepticism.

(Source: SIRIM / X, via Gizmochina / YTECHB)