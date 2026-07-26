Formula One (F1) has officially confirmed its return to Malaysia, with the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) set to host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix from 2 to 4 October 2026. The announcement comes just days after reports suggested Sepang was the leading choice to replace Bahrain following the race’s cancellation due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

However, F1 and The FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) notes that the event remains subject to final agreements and official sign-off, including approval by the World Motor Sport Council. Once confirmed, it will become the first F1 race in history to be relocated to another country while retaining its original Grand Prix identity. In the same announcement, both F1 and the FIA also highlighted Sepang as one of the sport’s most iconic and demanding circuits.

A Historic Return

Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017, when the Malaysian Grand Prix was dropped from the calendar after nearly two decades at Sepang. Since then, there have been periodic discussions about bringing the sport back, although officials had consistently ruled out a permanent return due to the significant hosting costs.

However, hopes of a one-off comeback emerged earlier this week after reports indicated Bahrain was unlikely to host its scheduled race because of the ongoing regional conflict. Malaysia and Turkiye reportedly emerged as the leading candidates to replace Bahrain, with Sepang eventually securing the event.

The agreement was reached between Formula 1, the FIA, and the governments of Bahrain and Malaysia. Rather than creating a replacement race under a new name, the event will continue as the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix despite being held at Sepang. Formula 1 described the agreement as a demonstration of Bahrain’s long-standing commitment to the sport, alongside Malaysia’s willingness to step in and preserve a round of the 2026 championship.

Tickets To Be Announced Later

The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix on the 2026 Formula 1 calendar. F1 noted that the remainder of the season remains unchanged.

For fans eager to attend, ticket sales are not yet open. F1 and the FIA said details regarding ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

(Source: F1 [official website])