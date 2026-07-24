Formula One (F1) could reportedly make a return to Malaysia for the first time in eight years, with the Sepang International Circuit emerging as one of the venues being considered to replace the Bahrain Grand Prix later this season. According to a Reuters report citing multiple sources at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Sepang is among several replacement options currently under consideration as hopes of rescheduling Bahrain continue to diminish amid renewed conflict in the Middle East. However, no final decision has been made.

The 2026 Formula One calendar was originally slated to feature 24 races. However, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, which were originally scheduled for April, were called off due to the conflict involving Iran.

Bahrain Replacement Under Consideration

Organisers had reportedly hoped to reschedule the Bahrain race to early October, between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on 26 September and the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 October. Those plans are now said to be in doubt following the latest escalation in the region.

Should Bahrain ultimately be unable to host the race, F1 is understood to be evaluating several replacement venues, with Sepang among the circuits on its shortlist. For logistical reasons, a decision would need to be made before the race’s summer break, which begins after this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Reuters also reported that Japan’s Suzuka Circuit is another option under consideration. However, one source said there is less enthusiasm among teams to race there for a second time this season.

Sepang, A Strong Contender

Malaysia last hosted a Formula One race in 2017, ending a run that began in 1999. Despite no longer featuring on the F1 calendar, the Sepang International Circuit continues to host MotoGP and remains certified to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA)’s Grade 1 standard required for Formula One racing.

Its location is also said to work in its favour. Situated next to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang offers relatively straightforward logistics for teams and equipment. The circuit’s proximity to Singapore could also make it a practical stop before the Singapore Grand Prix.

However, some observers remain sceptical that Malaysia could organise a F1 race at such short notice. One of the key reasons Malaysia exited the championship after 2017 was the high cost of hosting the event, with the government concluding that the expenditure could no longer be justified despite Sepang’s popularity among fans.

More Changes Could Still Be Possible

Reuters noted that the season’s final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain scheduled for late November and early December, although the situation in the region continues to be monitored. Reports have also suggested that Portugal’s Portimao circuit could emerge as a potential replacement venue if further changes become necessary.

For now, F1 is expected to decide on any replacement races before its August break. If Sepang is ultimately selected, it would mark the Malaysian Grand Prix’s return after an eight-year absence and bring the race back to one of its most popular former venues.

(Source: Reuters / The Race)