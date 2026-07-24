Remember Monster Hunter Outlanders, the other mobile entry for the franchise, made by Timi Studio? It’s been awhile since the beta was announced, and now, it looks like the game is a few steps closer to being out in full. For the Southeast Asian region, or more specifically just Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, the game will be published by Garena, which has announced that pre-registrations are now open. All that being said, no word on when the launch proper will be happening just yet.

It’s probably fair to say that the premise of Monster Hunter Outlanders is mostly unchanged. One thing that’s new is that monsters now come in a new “Radiant Species” variant that is exclusive to this game. The crafting survival mechanics are still in place, letting you set up launchers and ziplines to more easily traverse the map, and combat is now described as “allowing combo moves to be executed smoothly with a single button press”.

You can still team up with three other players for a conventional hunting experience, but otherwise, you have NPCs to fill up the other hunter slots. These characters are referred to as Adventurers in the game, of which there are nine for now. This includes Raya and Midori shown off in the Monster Hunter Outlanders trailer at TGS 2025. The former also comes as an exclusive launch reward for those who pre-register, but only if “the number of pre-registrations and community followers reaches the designated targets”. The exact wording of the reward is “SR Adventurer Raya”, which might as well confirm the existence of gacha mechanics.

At any rate, Garena has set up its own dedicated pre-registration page for Monster Hunter Outlanders. You can head on over to not only do that, but also find out more about the aforementioned Adventurers, hunting Buddies, as well as a short list of monsters, plus some of the Radiant variants.