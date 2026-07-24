The government is preparing to launch a nationwide enforcement operation aimed at curbing the import and sale of electrical products that fail to meet local safety standards. The integrated effort will target both e-commerce platforms and physical retail outlets, following concerns that many uncertified electrical products continue to make their way into the local market.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong yesterday said the special compliance operation will involve multiple government agencies. These include the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Energy Commission (ST), the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), and SIRIM.

Non-Compliant Products Pose Fire Risks

According to Liew, authorities have identified a significant number of imported electrical products that do not carry SIRIM certification or fail to comply with Malaysia’s electrical safety requirements. He warned that these products pose serious fire hazards, noting that official statistics indicate a considerable number of fire incidents are linked to electrical products that do not meet the country’s safety standards.

The upcoming operation will focus on five key enforcement areas to tackle the issue from import through to retail sales. Among the priorities are strengthening inspections at Malaysia’s major entry points such as ports and airports, carrying out integrated raids on premises suspected of selling uncertified electrical products, and conducting product sampling and testing to verify compliance with Malaysian safety standards.

Liew added that authorities will also step up scrutiny of import declarations to detect false or misleading submissions. They will also work more closely with e-commerce platforms to ensure online sellers comply with Malaysian laws and safety regulations.

More Than Half Of Phone Chargers Inspected Were Not Certified

The operation will cover 34 categories of controlled electrical appliances regulated under the Electricity Regulations 1994. Liew said reviews conducted by industry players, the Energy Commission, and SIRIM found that non-compliant electrical products continue to be widely sold across both online marketplaces and brick-and-mortar stores.

Meanwhile, random market inspections also revealed that more than half of the phone chargers available for sale were not certified by ST-SIRIM. Other products falling under the enforcement exercise include charging cables, electric kettles, refrigerators, toasters, portable lighting products, washing machines, electric fans, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric massagers. He warned that the widespread availability of uncertified products exposes consumers, particularly children and teenagers, to risks including fire, electric shock, and physical injury.

(Source: Bernama)