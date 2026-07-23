The Melaka state government has officially launched E-Mel Rakyat Melaka, a new initiative that provides every household with a free @melaka.my email address to serve as an official digital identity and communication channel with the state government. Unveiled by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh earlier today, the platform is designed to deliver official government announcements, public service updates and community information through a secure and trusted channel.

According to Ab Rauf, the initiative aims to reduce reliance on unofficial messaging applications while making it easier for residents to access state government services. The initiative also complements Melaka’s Kampung Digital programme, which has equipped all 618 traditional villages in the state with standardised addresses and QR codes to strengthen the state’s digital ecosystem.

An Official e-Mail Account For Every Household

Under the programme, each household in Melaka is eligible to register one @melaka.my email account free of charge. The account will serve as the state’s official communication platform for notifications relating to government assistance, education, employment opportunities and various public services.

Ab Rauf said the initiative is intended to establish a more structured, secure and transparent method of communication between the government and the people. He added that residents will also be able to submit feedback, suggestions and comments directly through the platform, with the state government planning to use constructive input to help shape future policies.

Based on the official E-Mel Rakyat Melaka pamphlet, the platform offers more than just email services. It also includes built-in cloud storage and calendar features, allowing users to manage files and schedules from the same account. The pamphlet’s screenshots indicate that the cloud storage allocation is currently limited to 100MB.

Integrated With Multiple Melaka Government Services

The new platform also integrates with several existing Melaka government digital services, allowing residents to access them using the same ecosystem. These include eTAPEM, Melaka Pay, Melaka Online Tender System, Melaka Housing Board, and eTanah. The integration is expected to streamline access to government services while providing a single trusted platform for official communications.

Ab Rauf added that the initiative has been rolled out across Melaka’s education sector. According to the Chief Minister, more than 193,000 email accounts have already been registered for teachers, students and parents, enabling schools to communicate academic performance updates and other important announcements more efficiently. Meanwhile, the E-Mel Rakyat initiative has already seen 203,000 accounts successfully registered to date.

How To Register

Residents can register for an E-Mel Rakyat Melaka account by visiting the official registration portal at https://email.melaka.my and clicking the Register button. Applicants will need to fill in all mandatory fields marked with an asterisk (*) before submitting the registration form. Once completed, a six-digit one-time password (OTP) will be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number for verification. After entering the OTP and selecting Confirm, the registration process will be completed, allowing users to activate and start using their @melaka.my email account.

(Source: Ab Rauf Yusoh [Facebook] / RTM)