We’ve seen plenty of unconventional input devices over the years, but few are quite as unusual as the MouthPad. It is a tongue-operated trackpad by Augmental that first surfaced in 2023. Now, after years of development and testing, the company has officially launched the device in the US.

For those who need a refresher, the MouthPad is a hands-free Bluetooth mouse that works with computers, phones, and tablets. It takes the form of a custom-fitted dental retainer worn over the upper teeth and features a pressure-sensitive trackpad on the palate.

MouthPad: Your Head Is The Controller

While it is primarily designed for navigating computers and mobile devices, the press release says the MouthPad can also be used for video games, 3D modelling, and other applications. The company also notes that it can be paired with multiple devices and switched between them using a dedicated button.

Alongside the tongue-operated trackpad, the MouthPad also incorporates a head-tracking sensor for cursor control. Moreover, clicks, swipes, and other gestures can be customised through the companion app.

Custom-Fitted For Each User

The MouthPad is primarily intended for users with mobility impairments who cannot operate traditional input devices. According to the official website, the device is designed to be used discreetly with minimal impact on speech.

Since it is meant to fit like a dental retainer, interested buyers must first obtain a dental scan from their local dentist. According to the company, this could cost between US$50 (~RM204) and US$100 (~RM408). It is worth noting that this fee is separate from the cost of the device itself.

Specs And Pricing

For the build, the company says the retainer-like body is made from dental resin, measuring approximately 1mm thick and weighing around 10g. While Augmental did not disclose its battery capacity, it claims the device can last for more than seven hours of continuous use and takes roughly one and a half hours to recharge.

As for pricing, the MouthPad certainly does not come cheap, carrying a price tag of US$1,400 (~RM5,722) for a single unit in the US. However, the company is also offering a two-for-one bundle for US$1,900 (~RM7,766), allowing users to keep a second unit as a backup. The press release notes that the device will ship to US customers within six months.

The Microphone Keyboard

Alongside the MouthPad, Augmental is also launching Vox, a wearable microphone designed for hands-free voice input. Per the press release, it is a “skin-worn mic pendant” that can capture sound through both the air and the body.

According to the company, Vox enables users to dictate text into virtually any text field. It is designed to work whether the user is whispering or speaking normally in noisy environments, while also reducing ambient noise and background chatter compared to traditional microphones. Users can activate voice capture by pressing a button on the device or through the MouthPad.

For Voice-Driven Computing

The company says Vox is intended to unlock voice control for computers that is “private, robust, and always available”. It also says the device can provide people with limited lung function, speech impairments, or hand impairments with more equitable access to dictation technology for voice-driven computing.

Augmental says Vox and MouthPad together form a new ecosystem of wearables that it calls Skinware, which is intended to let people interact with devices more naturally. According to the company, this differs from other wearable form factors such as AI pins, smart glasses, and LED-based wearables.

Specs And Pricing

Vox features a single skin-contact microphone, three side controls, and a dedicated capture button. Unlike the MouthPad, the device is only compatible with macOS and iOS devices. As for battery life, Augmental says it can last for up to two hours while actively capturing audio and up to 14 hours on standby.

While the MouthPad is now publicly available, Vox is currently in beta. According to the press release, the wearable is expected to retail for around US$200 (~RM817) and is scheduled to ship to US customers later this year.

(Source: Augmental [1], [2], PR Newswire)