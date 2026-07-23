UPDATE (23 July 2026, 11:44AM): We reported that the government was merely considering the price increase, based on a source dated 19 July 2026. However, that information is outdated. Multiple sources have since confirmed that the hike will officially take place. We have updated the original article to reflect the final decision. We sincerely apologise for the oversight and any confusion caused.

(Original story below – 23 July 2026, 11:28AM):

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government is considering increasing the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) scheme to better ease the cost of living. He noted that the increase would come in the near future.

Anwar said the proposal was made after taking into account public feedback. He noted that while the government had introduced STR and SARA, and the Negeri Sembilan government had provided a substantial bonus to civil servants, these measures had yet to fully address the public’s concerns.

This culminates in the increase of SARA aids. The prime minister said that the government would continue to assess the possibility of additional assistance, including STR and SARA, if the country’s economic conditions allow for it. He added that he had discussed the matter with Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican and that it would be considered for the upcoming Budget.

The Increase Coincides With SARA Expansion Plans

The proposed increase comes as the government prepares to expand the SARA programme by increasing the number of participating retail outlets that accept MyKad transactions. Previously, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the expansion aims to cover 10,000 sundry shops, including those in rural and remote areas.

Despite the proposed increase, several questions remain unanswered. While Anwar said that the additional assistance could be introduced in the near future, he did not specify when it could take effect. Likewise, there are currently no details on how much the SARA payments could be increased. Further details will only become available once the government provides more information on the proposed changes.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia, Bernama)