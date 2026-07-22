In addition to the Z Fold8, Samsung also launched the more “premium” Z Fold8 Ultra. While it bears the “Ultra” moniker, it should be pointed out that the phone is technically the true successor to last year’s Z Fold7.

The main foldable display is an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with a pixel density of 422 ppi and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Meanwhile, the cover display is a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,520) Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel as well, and shares the same 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and screen pixel density.

Internally, the Z Fold8 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen5 for Galaxy chipset, Qualcomm’s most powerful consumer chipset to date. For memory and storage, Samsung is offering three configurations: 12GB+356GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery, which seems small now, given that other flagship foldables and non-foldables have moved forward with bigger battery capacities. Getting back on point, the foldable supports 45W wired fast charging, 20W wireless fast charging, and wireless PowerShare.

For its main camera, the Z Fold8 Ultra plays host to a 200MP Quad Pixel wide, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. For both the selfie cameras on the cover and main displays, they both use a 10MP shooter, although the main display’s shooter has a slightly wider POV of 100Â°, compared to the 85Â° of the cover display’s selfie shooter.

Lastly, the Z Fold8 Ultra rolls out with Android 17 pre-installed and Samsung’s One UI 9, has an IP48 rating, and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts from RM8,099 for the 256GB model, RM8,899 for the 512GB model, and RM10,499 for the 1TB model. The foldable is available in Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow, and Green Shadow, though the last one is an online exclusive.

In conjunction with the launch and with every purchase of a Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung is also offering an exclusive rebate of up to RM800, Samsung Reward Points Booster worth up to RM400; Instant rebate of RM500 with select bank cards; Samsung Reservation+ Voucher worth RM250; up to 30% off select Galaxy Accessories (while stocks last); and 0% interest instalment plan of up to 36 months at participating banks.