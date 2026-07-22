XGIMI, the China-based projector brand, has officially set up shop in Malaysia. To commemorate the launch of the projectors, the brand has introduced five projector models, though two are technically considered hero products.

The projectors are the Vibe One; the Elfin Flip Plus; the MoGo 4 Series; the Aura 2; and the Horizon 20 Series. As XGIMI describes them, both the Vibe One and Elfin Flip Plus are portable projectors designed for the minimalist and trendsetters. The Vibe One, with its cylindrical shape, has a 160° adjustable built-in stand, two 3W JBL speakers, and a battery that provides up to 1.2 hours of play. When not used as a projector, it also doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker.

The Elfin Flip Plus is slightly bigger, and by that, it sports a more uniform square design. Like the Vibe One, it has a built-in 160° stand, allowing the projector to swivel in set angles, projecting content in Full HD clarity.

The MoGo 4 Series comprises two models. The main difference between them is that one uses an LED bulb, while the other uses XGIMI’s triple laser technology. Both are rated for up to 2.5 hours of play and have 360° rotation, while their built-in speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon. Additionally, they also support Google TV.

As for the two “hero” products we mentioned at the start, that’ll be the Aura 2 and Horizon 20 Max. The Aura two is a short-throw projector capable of projecting a massive 120-inch screen to a wall, while sitting as close as 12-inches to it. The native resolution of the projector is rated at 4K, and it even supports Dolby Vision, though we recommend that you take this claim with a grain of salt. Our brief time with it suggests that this isn’t quite the case, but the upside is that it does support eARC via HDMI.

Lastly, the Horizon 20 series is a projector, which really seems to be XGIMI’s pride and joy. Like the Atlas 2, the Horizon 20 series utilises a X-Master triple laser technology to project a 4K display up to a size of 300-inches, but for the sake of the demonstration, XGIMI limited the size to 40-inches at the venue. Its party piece, though, is the automatic keystone adjustment that it does whenever you shift the projector’s alignment. Oh, and like the Atlas 2, the projector also supports HDMI eARC, allowing it to automatically connect to your home theatre system. Oh, and it also has a 1ms input lag, which makes it suitable for gaming on the big screen too.

Pricing for the XGIMI projector starts at RM1,499 for the Vibe One; RM2,399 for the Elfin Flip Plus; RM2,999 for the MoGo 4; RM3,999 for the MoGo 4 Laser; RM13,999 for the Aura 2; and RM8,499 for the Horizon 20 Series.

(Source: XGIMI)