Nintendo Switch 2 owners looking to add a nostalgic touch to their gaming setup now have an interesting option courtesy of UK-based Krasivoe Studio. The company has created a series of custom dock shells that transform the standard Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 dock into miniature versions of iconic game consoles.

Options include the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), Nintendo 64, GameCube, and the original Sony PlayStation. Granted, the last one isn’t a console by the Kyoto-based creators of Super Mario, though it could’ve been in a parallel universe.

Existing Dock Required

Each of Krasivoe’s products, which are available on Etsy, are essentially a housing designed to fit around Nintendo’s official Switch or Switch 2 dock. In other words, you’ll still need to own a fully functional dock before you can use any of these accessories.

First we have the SNES-inspired 8BITDOCK that starts from RM297.03, while the Nintendo 64-inspired 64BITDOCK is priced from RM365.57. The 16BITDOCK, based on the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, starts from RM319.87, while the GameCube-inspired CUBEDOCK commands the highest price at RM508.37. Completing the lineup is the PlayStation-inspired 32BITDOCK, which is also priced from RM319.87.

The company also sells matching accessories, including the 8BITCASE, which resembles an SNES controller, and the MEMORYCASE, inspired by the original PlayStation memory card. Both are available bundled together with the 8BITDOCK and 32BITDOCK respectively, or on their own for RM102.82 each.

International Shipping Available

For Malaysians who are interested, the good news is that Krasivoe’s Etsy store does ship their products to Malaysia… at a steep cost. Based on the current Etsy listings, shipping from the UK costs roughly RM137.09 per item, which is fairly typical for handcrafted products sold through Etsy, especially those shipped internationally.

Taken together, the dock shells are undeniably premium (fancy lingo for “expensive”) purchases, particularly once shipping is factored in. That said, Krasivoe Studio currently appears to be the only seller offering these specific console-inspired designs and customer feedback has been generally positive.

Apart from Switch accessories, Krasivoe Studio also produces a variety of smartphone gaming accessories. These include gaming grips and other 3D-printed add-ons, which are also sold through its Etsy storefront.

(Source: Etsy, via Tweaktown)