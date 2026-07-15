Multimedia University (MMU) has launched the 4th International INVENTX Creative Exhibition 2026, bringing together 114 curated artworks from participants across 24 countries and territories. Held at MMU’s Cyberjaya campus, this year’s edition is the exhibition’s largest and most internationally diverse since it debuted in 2023.

Organised by the university’s Faculty of Creative Multimedia (FCM), the exhibition carries the theme “TAP-AI: Extension or Extinction? Crossing Boundaries, Opening-Up Possibilities.” The showcased works span visual arts, digital illustration, photography, filmmaking, immersive media, design, and AI-assisted creative productions, inviting visitors to reflect on how artificial intelligence is reshaping creative expression.

This year’s exhibition received 153 submissions from artists, researchers, educators, designers and creative practitioners worldwide, with 114 works selected through a curatorial review process. Participating countries include Malaysia, the US, the UK, Japan, South Korea, China, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Spain, Türkiye and several others across five continents.

MMU President and CEO Prof. Dato’ Ts. Dr. Mazliham Mohd Su’ud said the exhibition reflects the university’s commitment to fostering creativity, innovation and impactful research while positioning Malaysia as a contributor to the global creative economy. He added that while AI presents new opportunities for creators, it also raises important questions surrounding originality, authorship and creativity.

Meanwhile, INVENTX Creative Exhibition 2026 Director Ts. Dr. Vimala Perumal said AI should be viewed as a tool that supports human imagination rather than replacing it. She noted that artists have historically embraced new technologies to tell meaningful stories, adding that the future of creativity depends on how AI is used responsibly, ethically and imaginatively.

Beyond serving as an art exhibition, INVENTX Creative also promotes creative practice as a form of Non-Traditional Research Output (NTRO), with many featured works contributing to journal publications, conference presentations, teaching materials and interdisciplinary collaborations. The launch ceremony was attended by National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) CEO Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, alongside MMU management, faculty members, industry partners and participating artists.

(Source: MMU press release)