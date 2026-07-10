NVIDIA is working on a new wave of cards. This time, though, they’re not graphics cards but trading cards. Called the GeForce Trading Cards Series 1, the collectibles feature artwork based on NVIDIA’s GPUs, games, RTX technologies, and tech demos.

Like most trading cards, each card comes with its own unique design. According to the tech giant, collectors can pick up the cards at upcoming live events.

The company also released a trailer for the cards on YouTube. Besides showing off the card and booster pack designs, the brief teaser revealed that the cards themselves are numbered, ranging from “01” to “11”.

While NVIDIA has yet to explain what these numbers mean, they could indicate how many cards collectors need to obtain. Curiously, although the cards shown in the trailer are numbered out of 11, the accompanying announcement says there are 14 possible designs to collect. One possible explanation is that the remaining three are secret cards that players will have to discover for themselves, though NVIDIA has yet to confirm if that’s actually the case.

The back of each card appears to feature a circuit board-inspired design, complete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX logo at the bottom. On the front, the border is styled to resemble the PCIe edge connector found on graphics cards. NVIDIA has also revealed several of the designs that collectors can expect, including:

NV1

GeForce 256

GeForce 3

GeForce 7800 GTX

GeForce 10 Series

Bubble, Chameleon, and Medusa demos

‘The Way It’s Meant To Be Played’ card

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

It’s also worth noting that one of the designs is a checklist card, presumably to help collectors keep track of the cards they’ve obtained. The company is also referring to this collection as “Series 1”, suggesting that more series could be on the way.

Besides its Summer of RTX giveaways, the company says the cards will also be handed out at selected gaming events, partner booths, and community events. These include Bilibili World 2026, QuakeCon 2026, and gamescom 2026.

(Source: NVIDIA [Article], [Video])