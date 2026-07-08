For users looking to run Windows on the Steam Machine, Valve seems to have made things a little easier by uploading official drivers for the GPU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and SD card reader. That said, there are some outliers to weigh, if you’re planning on making the switch.

On the plus side (for Windows, at least), there are a select few games that are not supported by the SteamOS due to incompatibilities with anti-cheat. The only way to play those games on a Steam Machine is to install Windows. This may also appeal to those who wish to use the Steam Machine as a compact PC, especially if they depend on software or workflows that aren’t available or fully supported on Linux.

While Windows offers more flexibility, it isn’t without its drawbacks. The biggest issue is that running Windows on the Steam Machine right now comes at the cost of performance. Previous tests using a device such as the Legion Go S have shown that SteamOS can provide better gaming results than Windows. More so for lower-powered devices such as the Steam Machine and the Steam Deck due to SteamOS’ optimisation that gives it an advantage.

Windows may also affect the overall living room PC experience. While Steam Big Picture should still function as expected, along with the Steam Controller, Windows’ Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) is limited to XInput-supported gamepads like the Xbox controllers.

Another issue is that HDMI CEC support is uncertain. This means that the feature, which allows the PC to automatically turn on the TV when it wakes up, may require software workarounds or additional hardware. While HDMI CEC support exists on modern GPUs, Windows integration remains limited.

Additionally, Valve highlighted a few extra limitations. Since the current SteamOS does not support a dual-boot setup, users may have to choose between Windows and SteamOS instead of running both. For those without an Ethernet connection, you will need to wait until the Wi-Fi drivers are installed before activating Windows.

Valve says the drivers are provided as-is and will not come with official Windows support. Should problems arise, the only solution Steam provides is to restore the Steam Machine to SteamOS using its recovery guide. With the added setup, lack of support, and reduced performance, it’s fair to question whether installing Windows is worth the hassle for the average user.

For us Malaysians, though, this is all assuming that Valve ever actually makes our country an official point of sale, which we currently aren’t. Until such a time, we’re at the mercy of the grey import market and to that end, the exorbitant price tags that these folks are charging for them.

(Source: Hot Hardware, Valve)

Natrisha contributed to this article.