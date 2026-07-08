The government has seized more than 75,000 cryptominers, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar, Deputy Home Minister, said during a recent hearing at the Dewan Rakyat. Anuar says that the seizures occurred between 2022 and May of this year.

In conjunction with the seizures, Anuar also says that the 629 people had been arrested, in coordination with the PDRM, TNB, and other relevant local authorities and agencies. “The Home Ministry is stepping up its enforcement strategy by working with agencies such as TNB, while boosting intelligence gathering and technology use to identify potential hotspots before conducting operations.”This is essential to ensure we can respond faster and take more precise action,” he said.

While cryptomining hasn’t been a major thing for the past several years since Ethereum completed the “Merge” in 2022, there are still individuals who are die hards and continue to mine. Then, as now, and to be clear, there is nothing wrong with mining for the cryptocurrency, but the amount of electricity that is demanded by the actvity is massive, and some people have resorted to illegally tampering with the wiring of the source.

Back in the early days, some cryptominers would mess around with the electrical wiring of a house in what seemed like a residential area, stealing power to keep the miners running. At best, you’re drawing more power for the miners to work harder. At worst, you could cause a blackout within the immediate area of the miner farm. On another note, this isn’t the first time that a miner farm in Malaysia was busted by local authorities.

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