Microsoft has announced that its next-generation Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will be arriving in Malaysia later this month. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 series processors, the new Copilot+ PCs promise improved performance, longer battery life, and enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

Customers can register their interest for either device starting today, 8 July 2026, through participating authorised retailers in Malaysia. Official sales, on the other hand, are set to begin on 23 July.

Surface Pro And Laptop Get Snapdragon X2 Upgrade

The new Surface Pro retains its 13-inch form factor, and will be available with either the Snapdragon X2 Plus or Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. According to Microsoft, buyers can configure the device with 16GB or 32GB of RAM, alongside storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

The company claims the new Surface Pro delivers up to 53% faster graphics performance than its predecessor, while offering up to 15.5 hours of battery life. Selected configurations also feature an optional OLED display, while the device includes a 1440p Quad HD ultrawide front-facing camera for video calls.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop will be offered in 13.8-inch and 15-inch variants, with memory options of 16GB or 32GB and storage capacities between 512GB and 1TB. It is promised to deliver up to 58% better graphics performance than the previous generation. Battery life is rated at up to 20 hours for the 13.8-inch model and up to 19 hours for the 15-inch version.

The company also highlights that both devices feature dedicated NPUs to accelerate on-device AI workloads while seamlessly integrating with cloud-based AI services. In addition, the Affinity creative suite comes pinned to the Start menu and is optimised for the new Surface hardware.

Pricing And Availability

The Surface Pro will retail from RM6,999, with higher-end configurations reaching RM11,799. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop starts at RM7,399 and goes up to RM12,199. Colour options for both devices include Platinum and Black, whereas a Jade colour option for selected 13.8-inch Surface Laptop models will be exclusive to Harvey Norman Malaysia.

On that note, the complete list of participating authorised retailers include the aforementioned Harvey Norman, All IT Hypermarket, PC Image, Senheng, SNS Network, and Thunder Match Technology. Microsoft also notes that customers who register between 8 July and 22 July 2026 will be eligible for retailer-specific early bird promotions while stocks last.

(Source: Microsoft Malaysia press release)