It’s official: xAI is no more. The AI company has rebranded to SpaceXAI, a few months after its acquisition by SpaceX. This change was announced via an X post declaring “We are now @SpaceXAI”. Aside from the short statement, the post included a brief promotional video revealing a new logo, which incorporates the “xAI” lettering. This may be an intentional design choice to signal that the company is no longer a standalone entity, but rather a part of a greater whole.

Of course, if you’ve been keeping up with Elon Musk’s shenanigans, then you’re probably aware that this has been the plan for a while. Back in May, Musk explained in an X post that the AI firm will be dissolved as a standalone company. This post also mentioned the SpaceXAI name, which he further clarified to mean “the AI products from SpaceX”.

For now, the new logo merely reflects a change in the company’s public-facing identity. Not much else is known about how the business will operate, including details on management and products. That said, we can probably expect space-based AI infrastructure to be one of the focus points.

SpaceX announced its acquisition of xAI in February. At the same time, the firm sought regulatory approval to launch up to one million satellites meant to support orbital computing. Other than that, Musk has repeatedly pointed to space as the means to overcome the power limitations affecting AI development.

This all goes to show that AI is becoming an increasingly significant part of Musk’s business empire. Public trademark filings indicate plans for a wider commercial push. Aside from satellite-based data centres and orbital computing infrastructure, SpaceXAI intends to provide cloud computing and software-as-a-service offerings for AI workloads. Furthermore, previous reports revealed that the company has agreed to offer access to computing resources to Anthropic and NVIDIA-backed startup Reflection.

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(Source: SpaceXAI via X, Firstpost)