Boost has announced new capabilities for its Boba AI platform, introducing agentic AI features that allow customers to complete selected banking tasks through chat and voice interactions across the Boost app and Boost Bank app. For context, unlike conventional AI chatbots that primarily answer questions or provide guidance, agentic AI is designed to carry out actions on behalf of users.

In Boost’s case, this includes opening a Boost Bank account, completing onboarding and eKYC, paying bills, and resolving selected customer service enquiries. All of these are now made possible without requiring users to navigate through multiple screens themselves.

Boba Voice Now Handles Most Customer Enquiries

One of the biggest additions is Boba Voice, an AI-powered voice assistant available 24/7 through the Boost Bank customer service hotline. According to the company, the service has already been operational since May 2026.

Boost claims Boba Voice currently handles around 90% of incoming customer enquiries, with more than 80% resolved during the first interaction without being escalated to a human agent. The company also said customers typically wait as little as three seconds before being connected to the AI assistant.

Meanwhile, Boost said Boba AI has been gaining traction since the beginning of the year. Since January 2026, more than 30,000 customers have interacted with the AI platform, generating close to 100,000 requests across the Boost ecosystem.

Apart from answering customer queries, Boba AI can now guide users through opening a Boost Bank account and completing eKYC directly within the chat interface. It can also retrieve outstanding bill balances and facilitate bill payments without requiring users to switch between different parts of the app.

Beyond customer-facing features, Boost said it has deployed AI tools internally through a centralised platform for employees. The platform is used to automate routine tasks and improve productivity across departments including marketing, operations and administration. The company added that it intends to continue expanding Boba AI’s capabilities across both the Boost app and Boost Bank app, enabling the AI assistant to handle a wider range of financial tasks in the future.

New Rewards To Encourage Boba AI Adoption

To encourage adoption, Boost is also offering promotional missions that reward users with more than 1,000 Boost Stars for completing selected actions through Boba AI, such as paying bills or opening a Boost Bank account. The points can be redeemed for vouchers, bill payments and other eligible rewards.

(Source: Boost press release)