Boost Bank is announcing that it has partnered up with Great Eastern General Insurance. In celebration of the new partnership, the two companies are now offering customers and Malaysians a new Protect Jar insurance coverage.

“Boost Bank has partnered with Great Eastern to provide trusted and affordable insurance protection directly to you. Through this partnership, you can now access to our insurance plans from personal accident to travel, conveniently and digitally in the Boost Bank app.”

From as low as RM15, customers will be able to enjoy travel protection of up to RM250,000, via the TravelProtect plan. A second plan, CoreProtect PA, offers personal accident coverage, including accidental death and permanent disablement benefits of up to RM50,000, all for an annual fee of RM25.

A third plan, CommuteProtect, charges the same annual fee as CoreProtect PA, provides personal accident coverage of up to RM25,000 while commuting.

In addition to the plans, the new Protect Jar will also offer 3.3% p.a. daily compounding interest, enabling customers to earn while saving with Boost Bank, but only if you purchase any of the plans stated. Additionally, customers who deposite savings into the Project Jar can also enjoy a limited-time, complimentary travel protection plan called TravelProtect Lite PA that covers personal accidents, flight delays, and more.

If this has sparked your interest, we highly recommend that you visit the official Boost Bank page for more information on the Protect Jar.