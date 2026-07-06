Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has criticised telecommunications companies for being too slow in resolving internet coverage problems in rural areas, despite having sufficient network data to identify affected locations. He said he would soon meet with telcos and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to push for faster action.

Speaking after inspecting telecommunications issues in Kampung Parit Jepon in Bukit Naning, Johor yesterday, Fahmi said both the government and telcos already possess data on areas with poor coverage. However, he questioned whether the information was being fully utilised to improve services.

“I see an attitude on the part of telcos, they are cheating… we have data and they also have data but I think the data is not being fully utilised,” he said. “The people expect 5G but the speed they are able to solve customer problems is probably at the level of 2G or Edge.”

Telco CEOs Urged To Experience Connectivity Problems First-Hand

Fahmi said he personally visited the area together with Johor MCMC director Syed Isa Shekh Alsagoff after receiving complaints from residents regarding poor mobile coverage. Although a telecommunications tower already serves Bukit Naning, he said the signal still does not adequately cover Kampung Parit Jepon and the surrounding areas.

As a result, MCMC will issue notices to the relevant telcos to immediately carry out network optimisation works. The ministry is also considering the construction of additional towers to improve coverage in the Batu 14, Batu 15 and Batu 16 areas, where terrain and extensive oil palm and pineapple plantations have affected signal strength.

The minister added that connectivity issues are not limited to rural villages, noting that some rapidly developing areas have also been left out of planned network upgrades. He said these issues would be raised directly with the telecommunications companies.

Fahmi also revealed that his visit was part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive for ministers to assess issues on the ground. He added that he wants telco chief executive officers to join such visits in the future so they can witness the challenges faced by residents when mobile services are unreliable.

Govt Still Targeting Full Coverage By 2027

Separately, the Ministry of Communications said it remains on track to achieve 100% internet coverage in populated areas nationwide by next year through the National Digital Connectivity Plan (JENDELA). According to Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah, broadband coverage in populated areas reached 99.71% as of 31 December last year. He said nationwide internet access stood at only around 90% before JENDELA was introduced, with the current phase focusing on expanding 4G coverage and strengthening 5G services.

Abdul Halim added that the government, together with MCMC, will continue expanding connectivity through infrastructure sharing between telecommunications companies, particularly in rural and interior areas. He said the approach would accelerate network rollout while improving service quality, ultimately benefiting sectors such as education and the economy.

(Source: Bernama [1] [2])