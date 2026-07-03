The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) is advising prospective electric vehicle (EV) buyers to consider purchasing in-stock imported models that remain unaffected by Malaysia’s new completely built-up (CBU) EV import requirements. The association also reminded dealers that they must clearly disclose whether a vehicle comes from existing inventory or new stock at the point of sale, according to comments made to The Star.

The advice comes as new regulations governing imported CBU EVs officially took effect on 1 July. Under the revised policy introduced by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), newly imported CBU EVs must now meet both a minimum cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of RM200,000 and a minimum motor output of 180kW.

Existing Stock Can Still Be Sold Under Previous Rules

Despite the policy taking effect this month, not every imported EV currently on sale is subject to the new requirements. MITI previously clarified that CBU EVs which had already arrived in Malaysia, were at local ports, or were already in transit before 1 July can continue to be sold under the previous framework until existing inventories are exhausted.

This means buyers can still purchase eligible imported EVs that were brought into the country before the deadline, even if those models do not meet the new RM200,000 CIF value or 180kW minimum power requirement. Earlier this week, MITI also said the transitional arrangement aims to prevent unnecessary market disruption while allowing the industry time to adjust.

Dealers Must Be Transparent With Buyers

Speaking to The Star, MAA president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain said EV sellers are required to inform customers about the pricing of the vehicle they are ordering, as well as whether it comes from existing inventory or newly imported stock. “Whenever sellers take an EV order, they must disclose the exact price and whether it is existing or new stock to the buyer,” he said.

Mohd Shamsor added that buyers should also be able to distinguish between the two based on the quoted selling price. According to him, newly imported CBU EVs are likely to be priced above RM200,000 because of the revised import requirements.

Temporary Shortages Expected For Some Models

The MAA also expects the new regulations to create a temporary adjustment period for the EV market. Mohd Shamsor said certain imported models could become scarce over the next few months as dealers clear remaining inventory before new compliant models arrive.

During this period, demand is expected to shift towards the remaining stock of CBU EVs already in the country, alongside locally assembled completely knocked-down (CKD) EVs entering the market. The latter category is not affected by the new CBU import requirements.

(Source: The Star)