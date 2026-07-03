Today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially launched the Teksi Madani programme. This initiative is aimed at modernising the nation’s taxi industry. As part of the programme, the government is introducing a new taxi, as well as a few initiatives to support taxi drivers.

Moving forward, the Proton S70 will serve as the new Malaysian taxi. From an aesthetic standpoint, the vehicle looks unlike the current taxis on the road. To start, it has a more discreet appearance, with an almost all-red body. Aside from that, the taxi also lacks a topper on the roof. Instead, it gets LED signs on the windscreen and rear glass, which can display either “Teksi” or “E-hailing”. Additionally, the taxi features a red-on-white “GET” number plate to distinguish it from other vehicles.

According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, this subtler look is deliberate as it allows the driver to use the vehicle for other functions, be it e-hailing services or personal purposes. As to why the Proton S70 was selected, the minister explained that the vehicle is safe, comfortable, and fuel efficient.

Other upgrades include a screen below the dashboard that functions as a fare meter. In addition to this, the display can also show ads, which can serve as another source of income for the driver.

To incentivise the switch to the new vehicles, taxi drivers can access easy financing solutions, which should also help them retain ownership of the taxis. Furthermore, Anwar revealed that the government will be allocating an additional RM10 million matching grant specifically for taxis.

As such, taxi drivers can receive up to RM4,000 in trade-in incentives when trading in their old vehicles. In addition to this, the taxis will be prioritised for vehicle inspections. The Prime Minister also noted that taxi permits will be given directly to the drivers.