In conjunction with the Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) recently launched matching grant programme, Proton is taking the initiative and offering customers up to RM4,000 in trade-in incentives to customers who wish to trade in their vehicles that are 20 years or older. Proton confirmed that its initiative is in alignment with the government programme.

The actual amount is RM2,000, but as mentioned, the remainder of the amount iis supplemented by the MOT. “All Proton models qualify for the offer, with Proton Saga and Proton e.MAS 5 buyers receiving an incentive of up to RM1,000. Other models offered by the company, including the new Proton X50 and Proton X70, as well as the Proton e.MAS 7 will receive an incentive valued at RM2,000,” Proton said.

The Road To Safety And Modernisation

As vehicles get older, wear and tear set in. That means safety features within them tend to deteriorate over time, which in turn leaves the vehicle more prone to mechanical failures – engine breaks, oil heating up rapidly, or a radiator springing a leak. Additionally, these cars also lack modern security features, with one such feature being Advanced Driver Assistance, or (ADS).

The MOT had also stressed the obvious pain points, that road safety is a matter of life and death. Removing these vehicles that are 20 years or older translates to one less road safety risk, and in turn, contributes to the well-being of the rakyat.

Reminder: Limited Slots For Trade-In

As we previously reported, and the Proton trade-in incentives notwithstanding, Anthony Loke, Minister of Transport, clarified that if an owner of an older vehicle believes that they can get a price for their car that is higher than what the trade-in would provide, they are welcome to sell their property through conventional channels instead. Also, the budget allocated by the government for this incentive is currently limited to covering approximately 5,000 vehicles, and it sounds like it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Further, vehicles surrendered under the programme must be deregistered via the Road Transport Department’s Online Vehicle Deregistration System, or e-Dereg. MOT said these vehicles will then be disposed of legally through authorised automotive treatment facilities, which are licensed disposal centres that ensure scrapping is carried out in a controlled and environmentally compliant manner.

For those of you living in East Malaysia, the trade-in incentive programme still applies to both Sarawak and Sabah. The only problem is that neither state currently has authorised automotive treatment facilities.

(Source: The Edge)