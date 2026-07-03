It appears that Intel has quietly raised the prices of its Core Ultra Plus 200S Plus desktop processors. And it’s thanks to the eagle eye of prominent leakster harukaze5719.

At launch, the original pricing for the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and Ultra 7 270K Plus were set at US$199 (~RM809) and US$299 (~RM1,219) respectively, although when it became available, retailers obviously chose to sell it at higher price points than that. In Malaysia, both CPUs currently retail for RM1,099 and RM1,479, respectively.

The new pricing starts at US$229 (~RM931) for the 250K Plus and US$349 (~RM14,19) for the 270K Plus. So, more or less in line with the current prices that our local retailers are charging here. That being said, it’s only a matter of time before they too, start raising the prices for these CPUs.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus series came onto the scene in March this year. As a quick recap, the two processors, the 270K Plus and 250K Plus, received more cores than their predecessors, bringing the former up to par with the lineup’s current top dog, the Ultra 9 285K, In addition to the new CPUs, Intel also introduced a new software called Binary Optimisation Tool (BOT) that it says would allow these new processors to wring out up to 900MHz in Direct-to-Device (D2D) frequency, therefore driving down latency and increasing performance. However, that wasn’t quite the case during our testing with the two CPUs, given that the number of games that could support the feature was still limited at the time.

Wait, Intel increased price their the newest consumer CPU?! U7 270K Plus: $299 / 🆕$349

U5 250K Plus: $199 / 🆕$229 pic.twitter.com/obCJ1irdno — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) July 2, 2026

On that note, you can read our reviews of the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Ultra 250K Plus, the latter having impressed us by being significantly better in performance when compared to the Ultra 5 245K and, dare we say it, AMD’s current mid-range offering, the Ryzen 5 9600X.

(Source: harukaze5719 via X, Videocardz, Intel)