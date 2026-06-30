Acer first revealed the most recent refresh of the Predator Helios 18 AI back at Computex 2026. At the time, the company did not have details about if it will be available on our shores, or what it will cost if it does. Now, there’s good news on both ends, but while pricing details are available, what the prices themselves are may cause some flinching. But we’ll get to that later.

Predator Helios 18 AI

When it was first revealed, the Predator Helios 18 AI had some pretty intense specs ceilings, especially where RAM and storage are concerned. Acer has given the models available on our shores a lot more down to earth figures, which is probably a good thing as going too far just pushes the prices up further. But what has remained unchanged from then till now are the 16:10 WQUXGA (3,820 x 2,400) 120 Hz Mini LED screen, and the Intel Core Ultra 9 290 HX Plus processor.

Graphics top out at an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, but the only other option is the RTX 5080. These are paired with 48GB and 36GB of RAM respectively, though you can still push them up to the maximum of 256GB yourself if you want. Similarly, Acer has given the Predator Helios 18 AI 1TB of SSD storage by default, but you can upgrade it to 6TB on your own if you feel so inclined.

Everything else is as before, but in case you missed it, these are two Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an SD card reader, a HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as an RJ45 LAN port. Wireless support include Bluetooth 5.4 and WiFi 7, and sound is done via a proprietary six-speaker setup which Acer calls the Predator Vox tech. Finally, there’s the Predator MagKey 4.0, or hot-swappable mechanical keys for the arrow and WASD keys.

Since the Predator Helios 18 AI comes only in two configurations, that means only two prices. But both are pretty massive, as the one with the RTX 5080 and 36GB of RAM costs RM17,999. The RTX 5090 with 48GB RAM, on the other hand, costs RM19,999. For what it’s worth buy either before 12 July, and Acer will throw in a PM161Q portable monitor worth RM349 in for free.

Acer PM191Q E

Speaking of which, Acer also announced a new addition to its portable monitors, called the PM191Q E. The brand calls it the first 18.5-inch Full HD IPS portable display, supporting up to a 100Hz refresh rate. It has built-in speakers, a 178-degree viewing angle, and a weight of 1.13kg. The company also says that just plugging it into a laptop via USB-C will be enough to power the monitor.

Alongside the monitor itself its the AH101 stand. But while they will be available simultaneously on 6 July, they don’t exactly come as a package. Acer is pricing the PM191Q E at RM469, and the AH101 at RM99. Get them by 12 July and the former will be discounted down to RM369, with the latter being available at a purchase-with-purchase promotional price of RM59.