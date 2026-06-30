The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has announced that it will officially kick off the 2026 Nikmat Untuk Rakyat (NUR@PETRA) programme tomorrow on 1 July. Through this, domestic consumers in Malaysia are offered rebates on selected energy-efficient home appliances. Applications will be available through the programme’s official portal.

Implemented by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority of Malaysia (SEDA Malaysia), the initiative provides a RM200 rebate towards the purchase of eligible air conditioners or refrigerators carrying a 4- or 5-star energy efficiency label issued by the Energy Commission (ST) or the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS). For this year’s programme, PETRA says RM32 million has been allocated to cover rebates for up to 160,000 appliances.

As with prior iterations of the initiative, the programme is intended to encourage households to replace older, less efficient appliances with more energy-efficient models. Besides helping consumers lower their electricity bills, the initiative also supports the government’s broader energy transition agenda amid rising global energy costs and ongoing uncertainty in international energy markets. However, it should be noted that the rebate has been reduced from the up to RM400 offered under last year’s programme to RM200 this year.

PETRA estimates that the programme could reduce electricity consumption by around 552.25 gigawatt-hours (GWh) over five years, translating into approximately RM250.72 million in electricity cost savings. It is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 408,655 tonnes of CO2 equivalent over the same period, depending on the lifespan and operating efficiency of the appliances purchased.

Consumers interested in applying for the rebate should ensure that their chosen air conditioner or refrigerator is included under the programme and carries the required 4- or 5-star energy efficiency rating. To be eligible, applicants must be Malaysian citizens, be the registered owner or user of a domestic electricity account with TNB, SESB, SEB, or NUR Power, purchase a qualifying appliance, have not previously claimed under the NUR 2025 programme, and note that each electricity account is only entitled to one rebate for one appliance on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following are some helpful links for those interested:

(Source: PETRA [1] [2])