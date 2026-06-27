Leica has officially introduced the SL3-P in Malaysia, its latest high-end full-frame mirrorless camera aimed at professional photographers and content creators. The new camera features a 44MP full-frame sensor, advanced autofocus capabilities, and support for Content Credentials.

The SL3-P builds upon the foundation laid by the original Leica SL3, which debuted in Malaysia in early 2024. While both cameras share the same 44MP full-frame sensor and L-Mount system, the newer model places greater emphasis on professional workflows through the addition of Content Credentials support, alongside a more understated exterior design that removes Leica’s signature red dot branding.

Familiar Sensor, Faster Performance

Found under the hood of the SL3-P is a backside-illuminated 44MP full-frame sensor capable of delivering up to 14 stops of dynamic range. Leica says the sensor offers its fastest readout speeds to date, enabling continuous shooting at up to 40fps with the electronic shutter when capturing 12-bit images.

Photographers can also shoot 14-bit images at up to 25fps using the electronic shutter, while the mechanical shutter reaches up to 7fps. The camera’s ISO range spans from 50 to 200,000.

The SL3-P also features a new 819-point hybrid autofocus system that combines phase detection, contrast detection, and object detection technologies. The system can identify and track subjects such as people, animals, and vehicles.

What’s New

As mentioned earlier, one of the camera’s notable additions is support for Content Credentials based on the C2PA standard. Leica says the feature creates a transparent history for each image, allowing photographers and publishers to verify the authenticity and provenance of their work.

The company has also refined the user interface with separate colour-coded menus for photo and video modes. The interface automatically adjusts when the camera is rotated between landscape and portrait orientations, while the customisable button layout allows users to assign aperture, shutter speed, and ISO controls according to their preferences.

Externally, Leica has adopted a more discreet appearance for the SL3-P. The camera omits the iconic red Leica logo and features an all-metal construction with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Leica also says it has improved the camera grip for better handling.

8K Video Recording And Connectivity

For video creators, the SL3-P supports open-gate recording at up to 8K 30p as well as 4K recording at up to 120fps. The camera also supports anamorphic desqueeze and can record in Apple ProRes at resolutions up to 5.8K.

Leica has included two new LUTs, Leica Pure and Leica Cine, for use with the camera’s L-Log colour profile. Users can also take advantage of native tethering support with Adobe Lightroom Classic and Capture One.

The camera features a 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder and a 2.3-million-dot partially articulated rear display. Storage options include CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD card slots.

Meanwhile, the Leica Fotos mobile app allows users to transfer DNG, JPEG, and video files directly from the camera. The app also supports photo editing and adjustment of Leica’s in-camera Looks presets.

Pricing And Availability

The Leica SL3-P is available in Malaysia now for RM28,160. Customers can purchase the camera through the Leica Store at Avenue K, its online store, and authorised Leica distributors nationwide.

(Source: Leica Malaysia press release)