For the past two years now, there has been talk about Rockstar Games pricing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI at between US$80 (~RM332) and US$100 (~RM415). For a while, it looks possible that the game will not only cost that much, but even more. And while the GTA 6 developer and publisher has not said anything about that yet, a prominent leakster has said that those prices are not real.

Listings that were allegedly for the five different editions of GTA 6 had appeared on European retailer Fnac. The name of the game was not spelled out specifically, but they were labelled as RS1, RS2, RS3, RS4 and RS5. They were all listed with a 19 November release date, which coincides with the release date of the Rockstar Games title. The listings themselves have since been pulled, but while they were up, their prices ranged from EUR89.99 (~RM426) to EUR199.99 (~RM947).

Looks like many people (including R*) are trying to disturb my holidays Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes So those prices are random ones (& Sorry, w/o my PC, can’t do much to get real prices) pic.twitter.com/E7982km1lh — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) June 21, 2026

These were very wild prices, and naturally, caused a bit of a worry among gamers, if not the videogames industry as a whole. But for what it’s worth, prominent leakster @billbil-kun has claimed on X that “those prices are random ones”. They go on to say that “those SKUs are just placeholders [because] EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes”. But as for what the real prices are, the leakster says that they can’t get to those as they are on holiday, and don’t have access to their PC.

Of course, this whole situation is still pretty much a “he said, she said” kind of situation. But with pre-orders for the game opening at the end of the week, that would be our earliest chance of finding out what GTA 6 actually costs. It would be really weird for Rockstar Games to open up pre-orders without revealing at least that, plus the available editions. That being said, stranger things have happened, like the same devs showing off the box art of the game after cinematic trailers.

(Source: @billbil-kun / X, Fnac via GamesRadar+)