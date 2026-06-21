Claude Guillemot, one of the co-founders of Ubisoft, has passed away in a plane crash. He was one of two victims in the accident involving a Cessna 421 twin engine light aircraft, the other being an unnamed plane instructor. The crash was reported to have happened in a field near the aerodrome of a beach resort of La Baule in Western France.

Deadline cites an unspecified French media report that said Guillemot had set off from the city of Rennes for La Baule on for the Fly In La Baule gathering of light plane enthusiasts. Engadget cites French outlet Ouest France as reporting that by the time emergency responders got to the scene, the aircraft was already on fire, and spreading to the nearby environment.

One of five brothers who co-founded Ubisoft back in 1986, Guillemot was also on the publisher’s board at the time of his passing. He also held the title of Deputy CEO, but was noted to not be part of the day-to-day leadership. Prior to Ubisoft, the brothers also founded the Guillemot Corporation two years prior, which now owns videogames accessory brand Thrustmaster. Guillemot Corporation is mostly run by Claude’s son Valentin, with the latter being appointed CEO back in July of last year.

In a statement, the videogames publisher said “Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of the Guillemot Corp., in an accident. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time”. He was 69 years of age when he passed. The publisher is still run by Yves Guillemot of the five co-founders, who is director, chairman and CEO of the company.

(Source: Ouest France via Engadget, Deadline)